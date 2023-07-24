Peter Obi Lied, We Regret Making Him Our Presidential Candidate – Lamidi Apapa’s LP Faction

The Lamidi Apapa’s faction of the Labour Party (LP) has expressed profound remorse regarding their decision to nominate Peter Obi as their presidential candidate for the 2023 elections. In an official statement released on Saturday, July 22, to commemorate Obi’s 62nd birthday, the suspended national publicity secretary of LP, Abayomi Arabambi, candidly admitted that the party made a grave error by selecting him to represent their cause.

According to Daily Post, Arabambi, speaking on behalf of the faction, alleged that Obi had engaged in deliberate falsehoods during the presidential election tribunal proceedings concerning certain electoral documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He stated: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) extends its felicitations to Mr. Peter Gregory Obi on his 62nd birthday. However, we must express our deep regret in fielding him as the party’s presidential candidate, given recent developments that have undermined the core values of discipline that the Labour Party has always stood for.

“The Lamidi Apapa-led National Working Committee of the party implores the celebrant to, on this occasion of thanksgiving to God, reflect upon the Nigerian interest, which he aspired to serve.

“It is disheartening to note that he appeared before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal as a non-member of the Labour Party and made several false claims, particularly concerning the issuance of a subpoena to INEC for specific documents. He further asserted that they were unable to procure all the documents they sought to present, casting a shadow of regret upon our party’s stakeholders.”

