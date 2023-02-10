This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Leads Tinubu And Atiku In Bloomberg Online Poll

Again, Bloomberg ticks Obi to be the next Nigeria president

In an online survey conducted by the international news organization Bloomberg, Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party came out on top among the 18 candidates running for president on February 25, 2023.

In the poll, Peter Obi received 66 percent of the votes among voters who were prepared to cast ballots in the election in February.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, received 18 percent of the vote, while Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, received 10%.

2 384 Nigerians of various ages from all the geopolitical zones reportedly participated in the polls, according to Bloomberg.

Peter Obi received a 72 percent response rate in the first Bloomberg survey.

Before the general election in 2023, Peter Obi prevailed in every online poll.

