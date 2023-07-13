Peter Obi Laments South East Sit At Home Impact On Businesses, Blames Criminals

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the election for president on February 25th, has denounced the South East region’s sit-at-home order and referred to it as criminal action.

On July 13, 2023, Punch broke the news.

This comes after Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, said that the order was illegal and would not be tolerated.

Peter Obi stated in a recent tweet that several businesses in the South East have been impacted by the sit-at-home edict, and many people have experienced hardships.

In said “what is going on in the South East is essentially a criminal activity that must be nipped in the bud, with all hands being on deck, security agencies, and the people alike.”

Peter Obi asked the regional governors to take additional action to lessen the suffering of the populace.

He stated, “The South East Governors are to be commended for their renewed efforts at curbing this menace, but there is a need to be more strategic.”

TravisDav (

)