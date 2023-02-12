This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Lagos Rally: Teenager Explains Why He Stood In Front Of Convoy

A teenager, who identified himself as Yusuf Alimi, has revealed why he stood in front of the convoy of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, during the party’s rally in Lagos State on Saturday.

When he was interviewed, Alimi disclosed that he stood in front of the convoy because of his love for Obi.

Alimi added that if Obi won the elections, he (Alimi) will pray for the presidential candidate.

Obviously, the election is around the corner. We are sure we have all seen and heard a lot. Yet, someone can still have a slight shift in his or her thinking to make the right choice.

It’s not the party that matters now. It’s not the tribe, it’s not the religion. So what? It’s all about the FUTURE. It’s more about Nigeria and Nigerians. It’s about Africa and the world at large.

The development of most nations especially Nigeria does not depend on anything more than it does on her political space.

The redefinition of our political structure is real. It’s the hope of the hopeless. It is the voice of the voiceless. It is a new thinking that doesn’t not focus on gratifications but on the implications.

We have been doing the same thing before but we can we do something different. That time is now. It’s time to vote for 3Cs- capacity, Compassion and Commitment. It’s time to vote quality not quantity.

Many claim that Peter Obi is the Sure HOPE of a Common Man and the Hope of the Innocent Hopelesss. Peter is the man that would change all the corrupt structure and the narrative of the sharing formula.

Like Obi said, “he is the one that would remove all the Devilish Subsidy.” Upon this Rock the New Nigeria will be build.

Isn’t it obvious that Nigerians just want good leaders? Why is it too much to ask for? The youths are in desperate need for a better educational system and employment opportunities, Healthcare system, Citizens are dying everyday. This photo says it all. Nigerians need their country to get better. People are suffering and it’s so unfair.

And that reminds us of the man that trekked to Abuja to celebrate with president Buhari in his election victory in 2015. We don’t know if that man has been killed by the Boko Haram or herdsmen or even hunger by now. Let us Vote wisely.

