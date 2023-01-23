“Peter Obi Lacks Commitment And Discipline To Be Loyal To Any Political Party” – Salihu Lukman

The National Vice Chairman, North West of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has described the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, as an election merchant who lacks the commitment and discipline to be loyal to any political party.

Lukman claimed that Peter Obi doesn’t have an ideological standpoint, adding that he has moved from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and now LP in less than 8 years. He claimed that Peter Obi is changing political parties to present himself for election, adding that he won’t be able to resolve the challenges in the country.

“So far, his (Peter Obi) characteristics is that of a typical Nigerian politician who is more of an election merchant presenting himself every four years for election, even if it means changing political party. Being an election merchant connotes lack of commitment and discipline to be loyal to any political party.”

According to the report published by Nigerian Tribune, Lukman also urged Nigerians to reject presidential candidates with the characteristics of changing political parties.

