Peter Obi: Labour Party Supporters Sweep Abuja Streets To Woo Electorates

On Saturday, Peter Obi’s supporters swept Abuja’s streets in an effort to win over voters ahead of the general elections in 2023. Peter Obi is the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate.

Hours before, according to Naija , Obi met with businesspeople in the well-known Banex Plaza in Wuse, Abuja.

A sizable crowd greeted the former governor of Anambra State as he entered the plaza to speak to University of Abuja students in a town hall setting.

With the help of the Obi-Datti movement, a group of supporters from the Prof. Pat Utomi-led Big Tent Independent Obi-Datti campaign Organization visited several areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday in an effort to earn the favor of the locals through a cleaning campaign.

According to Naija , the drill began in the capital city of Abuja, including the well-known Nyanya taxi and bus park, located at the Berger Roundabout.

Speaking on behalf of the organization, Dr. Austin Kemie, Secretary General of the Big Tent, stated that the purpose of the gathering, like many others taking place around the country, was to inform Nigerians of their options before the voting day on February 25.

The time has come for us to take back control of Nigeria, Kemie said. “We are here to announce to the nation, we are here to announce to everyone, men and women, brothers and sisters.”

When asked by reporters what sets the Labour Party candidate apart from his rivals, Kemie replied: “I want to give this illustration. Please put our candidate and his opponents on a scale of preference, look at the ancestors of these candidates, my candidate Peter Obi, and look at the candidates of other candidates from other political parties.

“Take a look at their forebears. If, for instance, these candidates are banks, where are you going to bank your money, you who are asking me this question? As a result, we are discussing the integrity of our own candidate’s past; you can see what is happening with other candidates as a result of the controversies involving these candidates from our opponent parties. You can see all the misunderstanding, accusations, and denials. Have any of these controversies involving our candidate caught your attention.

They would claim that there is nothing comparable and that Nigerians are fed up with corruption. We want to eradicate corruption from this nation, we’re going to eradicate nepotism from this nation, and we want a man with a spotless record to oversee Nigeria’s affairs moving ahead.

