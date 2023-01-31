This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

‘Peter Obi kept his people at home, not working, & made them suffer to prove a point -Tinubu alleges

The two-term governor of Lagos State and the presidential candidate of the APC, senator Bola Tinubu, alleged that Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, kept his people at home not working and made them suffer to prove a point.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made the statement during the APC presidential rally in Anambra state today while addressing his crowd of supporters that came for the rally.

According to him, he is the best candidate among his contenders, and that when he becomes the president he will do more than he did in Lagos.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu then throw shades at his presidential rival, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi when he alleged that,

“We read in the bible that before cock crows 3 times, he(Peter) will deny Jesus Christ. He denied him; so how can he keep his promise to you? He who can not keep his promise to God, how can he keep it to man”

“He is happy to keep his people at home not working, and make them suffer because you want to prove a point. As Bola Tinubu not prove a point? Did I close any market, did I kill anybody, it means I’m a thinker, I’m smart, I’m a doer.”

Watch the video here

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obi #people #home #working #suffer #prove #point #Tinubu #alleges’Peter Obi kept his people at home, not working, & made them suffer to prove a point -Tinubu alleges Publish on 2023-01-31 17:37:10