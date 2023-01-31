Peter Obi: It Is Wickedness To Deny S. East From Producing Next President- Niger Delta Ex- Militants

A coalition of former militants and agitators of Niger Delta resource control have declared support for Peter Obi as their preferred presidential aspirant in the general election.

According to Nigeria Tribune news media, they revealed why they are endorsing Peter Obi over other presidential aspirant, they noted that it is injustice if president is not taken to the southern region after the end of President buhari regime, they said

It will therefore be a grave injustice, marginalization, oppression and wickedness to deny the South East the opportunity to produce the next President of Nigeria.

It is therefore not logical for zones that have produced Nigerian Presidents to still seek such mandate again even when such candidates lack strength and ability to discharge such functions.

In my own opinion, as we are heading closer to the presidential election, Nigerians are urged to vote right based on competence and not on tribal or religious sentiment.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

Content created and supplied by: Elijah361 (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obi #Wickedness #Deny #East #Producing #President #Niger #Delta #MilitantsPeter Obi: It Is Wickedness To Deny S. East From Producing Next President- Niger Delta Ex- Militants Publish on 2023-02-01 00:04:12