Peter Obi issues statement 3 Days To Election

Only three days before the eagerly awaited presidential election that will choose the nation’s next leader, Nigerians will turn out in large numbers across states on Saturday to cast their votes for their preferred candidates.

In light of this, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, released another statement on Wednesday via the account of the group’s Twitter page “Dear Nigerians, I know you are all wondering what Peter Obi is thinking with only three days left. I’m thinking about Nigeria, so I’ll share my thoughts here.”

We are currently at a crossroads, Peter Obi explained. We need a leader to guide us forward. We require a capable leader who is wise and principled. “We need person wey Sabi road; a person wey we go follow make our country better,” as we say in Naija. Nigeria could undergo a transformation. We’ll make it.

National elections will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023. The presidential election is the most important because it determines who will be the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

That is our only chance to select the leader of our choice. We need to choose someone who can handle our concerns. This election is crucial to our existence. That is a turning point in our history. Future generations will be unable to forgive us if we make poor decisions.

