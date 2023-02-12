Peter Obi issues a statement after his presidential campaign in Lagos State.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The general election for president in 2023 begins in less than two weeks, and the former governor of Anambra State and LP presidential candidate, Mr. Peter, arrives in Lagos.

The presidential campaign rally for the Obedient Movement comes to an end at TBS in the commercial city of Lagos. The labor party’s presidential candidate and his team traveled to each of Nigeria’s 36 states, culminating in Lagos for the state rallies.

On his official Twitter page, Mr. Peter Obi made the following statement: “Today, the LP and Obedient Family will conclude the state rallies in Lagos.”

It has been a whirlwind and a very valuable experience for all 36 Nigerian states.

Mr. Peter Obi states, “The mission to take back Nigeria is real, and the core objective is in sight.” He thanks Nigerians for engaging constructively.

Source: Mr. Peter Obi’s official account on Twitter.

The former governor of Anambra State will run for president alongside PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar, APC candidate Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and other candidates.

Sportliche (

)