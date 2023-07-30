Peter Obi is working so hard and I believe he may win his case against BAT in the tribunal–Amucheazi

Professor Elochukwu Amucheazi, the Pioneer Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), recently expressed his discontent with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s performance during the 2023 general election, under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu’s leadership. He believes that Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate, has a strong chance of securing victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Amucheazi revealed Peter Obi’s diligent efforts in pursuing success at the Tribunal, and he also commented on the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) response to the potential overturning of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory. According to Amucheazi, the APC’s reaction indicates their fear of losing and their readiness for a fight.

Regarding Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration as President despite pending petitions against him, Amucheazi expressed his belief that Tinubu should not have been sworn in until these matters were resolved. He emphasized Obi’s determination and progressive mindset, which he believes will play a significant role in the Tribunal proceedings.

According to him, “He (Obi) is working hard and I believe he may win. If you look at the submissions by Olanipekun, who said that if Tinubu is disqualified because he didn’t get 25 per cent in the FCT, there will be chaos; he is admitting that they could do that. The army and the police are there. What kind of confusion is that? Why did you swear him (Tinubu) in when things have not been cleared? Peter is determined and he is a progressive, plain-minded somebody.”

Amucheazi shared his observations about the first two months of President Tinubu’s administration, noting that the approach taken seemed unfavorable to the Igbo community, similar to the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. He also expressed doubts about the benefits of the administration’s proposed palliative package for poor Nigerians due to the removal of fuel subsidy, particularly concerning the Igbo community.

Source: The Sun paper

