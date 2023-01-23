Peter Obi Is Working For Other Presidential Candidates, That’s Why I Can’t Step Down For Him -Sowore

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore has alleged that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party is working for the emergence of other presidential candidates ahead of the presidential election which is scheduled to hold on the 25th of February. Omoyele Sowore made this known during a Facebook live session in the mid hours of today, after one of his supporters told him to step down and support Peter Obi as the incoming president of Nigeria to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. Sowore said, “Peter Obi is working for other presidential candidates, that’s why I can’t step down for him.”

Continuing speaking, Omoyele Sowore revealed that Peter Obi is not his ideal kind of candidate because he feels that he is not ready to make Nigeria work for everyone. Sowore also stressed that mere looking at Peter Obi, you could tell whether he is a good candidate or not and based on his preferences, he feels Peter Obi cannot win the upcoming presidential election.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Dear readers, feel free to drop your comments below and also share this article with your loved ones.

Garbxtpen (

)