Peter Obi Is Very Popular On Social Media But The people In Rural Areas Don’t Know Him – Obong Nsima

In a recent interview, an APC chieftain and former Managing Director of the NDDC Obong Nsima Ekere spoke about the chances of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party winning the election. He further expressed confidence in the APC winning the upcoming election.

Speaking on the growing popularity of Peter Obi, Mr Obong said there was no doubt that Peter Obi was popular on social media but that many people in rural villages dont know him. He says to number of people on social media are very small compared to the number of people who actually vote in reality. He further listed some places in Akwa Ibom states that don’t know about Peter and that for one to be president, one has to have 25% votes in each states of the federation but Peter Obi doesn’t have that. He says the APC is the party that is well known all over the country and that the party isn’t a regional party.

