Peter Obi Is Under Enormous Pressure To Withdraw His Case – Yunusa Tanko

Spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council in the 2023 general election, Dr Yunusa Tanko has claimed that pressure is being mounted on Mr Peter Obi to withdraw his petition at the presidential election court.

It would be recalled that Mr Peter Obi as well as Atiku Abubakar filed various petitions at the tribunal seeking for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed in the last election to be nullified.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Central TV Africa, Dr Tanko said Mr Peter Obi will not relent in pursuing his case to a logical end.

According to him, Mr Peter Obi Will never succumb to any trick until the end.

Hear him “I can assure you that Mr Peter Obi is a true democrat and he will follow the rules and regulations of the law. And because he is a true democrat, that is why he is in court and he is ready to follow all the process. Peter Obi is under enormous pressure to withdraw his case.

Watch below video from 15 minutes.



Enecheojo (

)