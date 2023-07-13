Peter Obi Is Under Enormous Pressure To Withdraw His Case- Yunusa Tanko

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the Labour Party presidential campaign council, affirms that Mr. Peter Obi will not be deterred by mounting pressure and will continue to pursue his case until a logical conclusion is reached. Despite efforts to convince him otherwise, Mr. Obi’s strong belief in democratic principles and his determination to follow due process remain unwavering. His presence in court and commitment to abiding by legal procedures demonstrate his dedication to seeking justice within the bounds of the law.

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the Labour Party presidential campaign council in the 2023 general election, has stated that there is a concerted effort to convince Mr. Peter Obi to retract his petition at the presidential election court. In an exclusive interview with Central TV Africa, Dr. Tanko emphasized that Mr. Obi remains resolute in pursuing his case until its conclusion. He asserted that Mr. Obi, being a true democrat, is committed to adhering to the laws and regulations governing the legal process, and he will not succumb to any tactics employed to dissuade him.

According to Dr. Tanko, Mr. Peter Obi’s unwavering commitment to the democratic process is evidenced by his presence in court and his readiness to comply with all procedural requirements. Despite facing immense pressure to withdraw his case, Mr. Obi will not be swayed from his pursuit of justice. The spokesperson emphasized that Mr. Obi’s dedication to democratic principles compels him to endure the challenges and navigate the legal process with integrity and determination.

Dr. Tanko’s statements highlight Mr. Peter Obi’s steadfastness in upholding democratic values and his refusal to be influenced by external pressures. The mention of “enormous pressure” suggests that there are significant forces attempting to persuade Mr. Obi to abandon his petition. However, the spokesperson’s emphasis on Mr. Obi’s adherence to the rules and regulations of the law underscores his commitment to a fair and just resolution through the legal system.

Watch below video from 15 minutes.

SOURCE: Central Tv

Billcame (

)