Peter Obi is to blame for high unemployment in Nigeria, says Oshiomole.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole, says Peter Obi is to blame for high unemployment in Nigeria. He claims that the presidential candidate of the Labor Party is to blame for the high unemployment that’s happening in the nation. He said Oshodi has been transformed completely, and he continued by saying if you go to Onitsha or Awka, listening to what professor Soludo said, when he came to Anambra, everywhere was an erosion; what Peter Obi did, not one industry.

According to him, now all he has done is import red wine from South Africa, no quality goods from China, and low-quality goods from Bangladesh.People who make money like that—whose job are they destroying when they import? They’re destroying Nigerian jobs because when you import products, you’re exporting our jobs and importing unemployment.

Furthermore, now that I’ve heard him say that I’m going to ensure that Nigeria is not a consumption country, I asked who imports consumable goods, who is the other or next importer, and who imports the goods that Nigerians are consuming. He said Nigeria is not a producing country. I say yes, but who is the importer? Is this somebody who is begging money from a bank and is going to tell me he will produce?

Dear esteemed readers, Please share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post and leave a comment below.

Horlablog (

)