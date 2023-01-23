NEWS

Peter Obi Is The New Azikiwe In The South-East, Tinubu Is Far Weaker Today In The South-West- Dele Momodu

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 7 hours ago
0 369 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Is The New Azikiwe In The South-East, Tinubu Is Far Weaker Today In The South-West- Dele Momodu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has been compared to Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first Governor-General and President of Nigeria, by Dele Momodu, the director of strategic communications for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council. He claimed that in the South-East, Peter Obi is the new Azikiwe. Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress, is reportedly much less strong in the South-West. He made this claim in a statement that was made public on Monday.

According to the Vanguard report, a presidential candidate cannot solely rely on votes from outside his region to win the election. Tinubu may garner some support in the North and South-West, but that won’t be enough for him to win.

Tinubu is much weaker today in the South-West; Awolowo was by much more formidable; Obi is the new Azikiwe (the first Governor-General and President of Nigeria) in the South-East; and Kwankwaso is the present Aminu Kano,” he stated.

According to some political analysts, Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, is currently the most well-liked politician in the South-East. That may explain why Dele Momodu claimed to be the new Azikiwe of the South-East.

According to Dele Momodu, Bola Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State, has not been able to lock down the South-West region, let alone lock down the entirety of Nigeria before the upcoming election.

What’s your opinion on this? Kindly share your thoughts below.

Content created and supplied by: Aded1seun (via 50minds
News )

#Peter #Obi #Azikiwe #SouthEast #Tinubu #Weaker #Today #SouthWest #Dele #MomoduPeter Obi Is The New Azikiwe In The South-East, Tinubu Is Far Weaker Today In The South-West- Dele Momodu Publish on 2023-01-23 20:31:05



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 7 hours ago
0 369 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Tinubu’s Past Records Have Shown That He Is Fit To Be The Next Nigerian President—Rotimi Akeredolu

23 mins ago

As The Glory Of All Lands, Bayelsa State Didn’t Disappoint, I Commed The Zeal- Atiku Abubakar

38 mins ago

“Tinubu Has Not Jumped Any Political Ship Like Peter Obi And Atiku Abubakar” – Tinubu’s Side Claims

46 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi’s supporters Ride Camel To Rally Ground In The North

53 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button