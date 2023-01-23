This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Is The New Azikiwe In The South-East, Tinubu Is Far Weaker Today In The South-West- Dele Momodu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has been compared to Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first Governor-General and President of Nigeria, by Dele Momodu, the director of strategic communications for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council. He claimed that in the South-East, Peter Obi is the new Azikiwe. Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress, is reportedly much less strong in the South-West. He made this claim in a statement that was made public on Monday.

According to the Vanguard report, a presidential candidate cannot solely rely on votes from outside his region to win the election. Tinubu may garner some support in the North and South-West, but that won’t be enough for him to win.

“Tinubu is much weaker today in the South-West; Awolowo was by much more formidable; Obi is the new Azikiwe (the first Governor-General and President of Nigeria) in the South-East; and Kwankwaso is the present Aminu Kano,” he stated.

According to some political analysts, Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, is currently the most well-liked politician in the South-East. That may explain why Dele Momodu claimed to be the new Azikiwe of the South-East.

According to Dele Momodu, Bola Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State, has not been able to lock down the South-West region, let alone lock down the entirety of Nigeria before the upcoming election.

