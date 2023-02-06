This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Is The Major Presidential Candidate In Kaduna, Benue, And Taraba, Babachir Lawal Speaks

According to VanguardNews, A former Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, has stated that Labor Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi would get 50 percent of the votes cast in the North.

The former SGF was responding to comments made by Gov.Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, who downplayed Obi’s chances in the upcoming presidential election. Speaking on Friday during an interview Lawal said the LP candidate is gaining massive support in unexpected northern territories, emphasizing that Obi’s growing popularity will shock critics.

According to the former head of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi declared to lead the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) out of Adamawa, Taraba, Plateau, Benue, and Kaduna.

He said:

On the Labor side, what has changed is that area where we didn’t expect the Labor Party to do well, they are galloping through.

The momentum is so great that it is difficult to prune. As the 2023 election season began, Peter Obi was off the map during game calculations of what will happen and the expectation was that the race was straight between APC and PDP. Out of nowhere, Peter Obi walked in and then Rabiu Kwankwaso followed.

The whole permutation changed. Unfortunately for both parties – APC and PDP – they can’t accommodate this dynamically. As you speak, Peter Obi, PDP has gone out to Adamawa, Taraba, Plateau, Benue, and Kaduna states and a whole bunch of states to the north.

Previously in our calculations, we were targeting 25 percent, but now we are targeting 55 to 70 percent in most northern states.

Speaking further, Babachir Lawal said the governor of Kaduna state would be shocked by the election result. He said: Every Nigerian is now determined to have a say in this election, including those whom Nasir el-Rufai claims are not many.

He said northern Christians are not many. I want him to wait for February 25 and he will see the shock of his life. When he goes about giving out about five and six million votes in Kano, he forgets that in those five and six million, the Igbo are about one million and live in different cities in Kano.

