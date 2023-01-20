This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“Peter Obi is Still Part of PDP, He is only Borrowing Labour Party” -Presidential Candidate, Adewole

Adewole Adebayo, a contender for the presidency, has stated that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) remains unrepentant while describing the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a “confused” party. During an interview on Plus TV, the candidate for the office of SDP flagbearer highlighted his rival, Peter Obi, as well as Obi’s membership in the PDP.

Adewole had the following statement when asked about the topic: “We need fresh politicians, media, and security operators.” I do not mean this as a disrespect when I say that the APC is a party that is befuddled. They constantly talking about changing governments even though they are currently serving in government, which is why they are confused. The People’s Democratic Party, on the other hand, will never change their minds. Repentance is necessary for God to forgive a sinner, but God is kind. If you were in government for 16 years and were out of power for 8 years, but you are still as thuggish, deceitful, and deceptive as you were before, this indicates that you are incapable of changing in any way.

He went on to say, “I would go to bed happy even if I do not win, as long as the PDP and APC are out of power,” even though he was not the winner of the election. Nevertheless, when I discuss the PDP and the APC, I include Peter Obi in the discussion because he is still a member of the PDP. My guess is that he is merely using the Labor Party as a temporary residence at this point.

