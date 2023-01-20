“Peter Obi is Still Part of PDP, He is only Borrowing Labour Party” -Presidential Candidate, Adewole Adebayo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has described the ruling APC as a “confused” party while stating that the PDP is unrepentant. Speaking on Plus TV, the SDP flagbearer discussed his co-contestant, Peter Obi, and his affiliation with the PDP.

In response to the topic, Adewole said, “We need new politicians, journalists, and security operatives.” The APC is a confused party, and I do not mean this as an insult. They are confused because they keep talking about changing governments while still in government. On the other hand, the PDP will never repent. God is forgiving, but a sinner has to repent. If you were in government for 16 years and out of power for 8 years, yet you are still as thuggish, fraudulent, and deceptive as before, this means that you can never change.

He continued, “I will go to bed happily even if I do not win, so long as the PDP and APC are out of power.” However, when I talk about the PDP and APC, it includes Peter Obi because he is still part of the PDP. I think he is only borrowing the Labor Party for a short while.

You can watch the interview here. (00:30 minute)

