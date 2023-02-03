Peter Obi Is Someone Who Took Our Exchange To Foreign Countries To Buy Goods -Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With about 22 days before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, the former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has accused the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi taking Anambra state money to buy goods.

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state governor is among the 18 presidential candidates that are vying for the post of the president of Nigeria.

Speaking at a ward campaign rally yesterday, Oshiomhole said Mr Peter Obi defected to a party that he doesn’t know deals with production.

According to him, Nigeria is in need of production and not trading.

Hear him “Peter Obi is someone who took our exchange to foreign countries to buy goods. What Nigerians need is production and not trading.” the former Edo state governor told the crowd that trooped out for the ward rally.

