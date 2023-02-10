This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi is Running As Independent Candidate, He Can’t Win One State in The North — Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, the People Democratic Party, PDP, Spokesperson for the 2023 presidential election, was interviewed on Channel TV this evening, he was asked about the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.

Bwala talked about Peter Obi leaving PDP for Labour Party when he couldn’t get a presidential ticket to contest as the President under the PDP platform.

According to him, Peter Obi is the third force. Peter Obi is not revolutionary enough. He only cashed in on a movement and can’t win the election . Polls giving him victory are ‘419 polls’.

He said, I see the Obidients movement as the agitation of Young people who think they need a different path. The reason I don’t border with Peter Obi is that he is running as an independent candidate, his is not a member of the Labour Party. You can’t find his name on the Labour Party membership list at INEC Office. He can’t win one state in the entire North. All the rallies Peter Obi has had is not upto the PDP rally in Kastina State.

Source: Facebook | Channel TV

