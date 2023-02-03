Peter Obi Is Polling Well In Christian Enclaves In The North But He Can’t Go Anywhere- El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has dismissed the chances of Peter Obi winning the presidential election.

Speaking in an interview with TVC , the APC chieftain argued that though Peter Obi is going to do well in south eastern and South southern states, he is not going to perform well in the South west.

Governor El-Rufai further disclosed that Peter Obi is polling well in some areas dominated by christians in the northern part of the country but, the support he is expected to get from those areas will not be enough to give him the required 25 percent across board in the north.

He added that the Labour Party candidate does not have what it takes to the get the required number of votes across the country since the only candidate that is supported across the country, is Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

El-Rufai said “Yes, Peter Obi will sweep the southeastern states, he will do well in south South. Where else? He is not polling well in south west other than a drop in the ocean in Lagos. He is polling well in the christian enclaves in the north but, how many are they?

“Peter Obi cannot win the election, he doesn’t have the number of states, he doesn’t have 25 percent in more than 16 states, he can’t go anywhere. This election is between the APC and the PDP because, they have the footprint, they have the spread. We are the only party with a candidate with a broad base support across Nigeria.”

