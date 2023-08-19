Peter Obi is now Playing Politics of no Bitterness in Hobnobbing with APC Leaders- Bayo Onanuga says

Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and publicity for the APC party’s 2023 presidential campaign, has taken to social media to claim that Peter Obi, the candidate for president of the Labour Party, is now playing politics with his colleagues in the political arena without resentment by allying himself with ruling party chieftains. A newspaper executive and businessman named Bayo Onanuga made this claim on X.

Recall that Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and the Labour Party’s nominee for president in 2023, attended the wedding of Barau Jibrin’s son, the deputy senate president, in Kano State yesterday.

The businessman could be seen alongside Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and other APC figures in photos from the wedding that were published to X a short while ago.

However, these images have sparked a lot of comments from Nigerians. Journalist Bayo Onanuga, for example, called out the Obidients on his official X account by claiming that their presidential candidate is now engaging in politics devoid of resentment by socialising with APC politicians.

The Obidients should take notice that Peter Obi is now engaging in politics without resentment by socialising with APC leaders.

