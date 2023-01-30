This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi is not frugal & that’s why even Wike was surprised when he got to his house- Oshiomhole

The former Edo state governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi is not frugal and that is why when the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike was surprised when he got to Peter Obi’s house.

Adams Oshiomhole made the statement in his campaign in Ward 1 Etiosa local government area of Edo state.

According to the former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, challenged Mr. Peter Obi’s frugality lifestyle of him claiming that he has 1 watch and 2 pairs of shoes and alleged that it is not very true.

“Many Nigerians believed that Peter Obi have 2 shoes and 1 watch, that’s not true ” he claimed that Peter Obi is not someone who avoid unnecessary spending that he claimed.

Adams Oshiomhole said Wike in one of his project commissioning in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, disclosed that Peter Obi has more luxury in his house than he has in his own house.

Adams Oshiomhole contended that Peter Obi is hiding his wealth to get pity and vote of Nigerians youths and that Nigerians youths should not be ‘deceived.’

“Even Wike is surprised when he saw the wealth of Peter Obi”

