Peter Obi Is Not Frugal And That Is Why Wike Was Stunned When He Got To His House – Oshiomhole

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the APC and a former governor of Edo State, has criticized Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, for portraying himself to Nigerians as an ordinary man. Many people believe Peter Obi is a man with two pairs of shoes and one watch, according to Oshiomhole, who made this claim while running for office in Ward 1, Agenebode, Etsako East LGA of Edo State.

He said that, contrary to what he had said, Peter Obi does not refrain from spending money that is not necessary. He claimed that Peter Obi has more luxuries in his home than he does, as Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, recently declared at one of his commission’s projects in Port Harcourt. Oshiomhole contended that Peter Obi is concealing his wealth in order to win sympathy votes from common Nigerians.

I hear Peter Obi claiming that Nigeria isn’t a producing nation, and I answer Yes, I agree, he remarked. However, who are the importers? Peter Obi, is it not? What kind of person tells me he’s going to manufacture when they earn money importing?

Wike was astounded when he arrived at Obi’s residence because some people are unaware that Obi is not thrifty. When Wike visited Obi’s home, he found it to be more opulent than his own, according to Wike’s Port Harcourt remarks.

