‘Peter Obi Is Not Frugal And That Is Why Wike Was Stunned When He Got To His House’ – Oshiomhole

The Former Governor of Edo State and the former APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole have slammed the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi for posing himself as an average man in the sight of Nigerians. Oshiomhole speaking during his campaigns at Ward 1, Agenebode, Etsako East LGA of Edo State stated that many people believe Peter Obi is a man who has two shoes and one watch.

He alleged that Peter Obi is not a man who avoids unnecessary expenditures as he had claimed. He stated that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike already made it known recently in one of his commission’s projects in Port Harcourt that Peter Obi has more luxury in his house than him. Oshiomhole argued that Peter Obi is hiding his wealth to get pity votes for average Nigerians.

He said, ‘I hear Peter Obi saying Nigeria is not a producing Nation and I say Yes, I agree. But who are the importers? Is it not Peter Obi? How can someone who makes money from importing tell me he’s going to produce.

Some people don’t know that Obi is not frugal and that is why Wike was stunned when he got to his house. Wike said in Port Harcourt that the day he went to his house, he discovered that the luxury in Obi’s house is more than his own house.”

