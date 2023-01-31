Peter Obi Is Not An Igbo Candidate, I Think We Have Had Enough Of Hurting Nigerians -Dickson Iroegbu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Nigerians move closer to elect the next president to succeed the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, Dickson Iroegbu, a Spokesperson to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has advised those calling Peter Obi an Igbo candidate to stop that mentality because he is a Nigerian candidate. Dickson Iroegbu who spoke on Arise TV revealed that many Nigerians see Peter Obi to be only targeting minority ethnic and religious groups, especially in the north, but that’s not what he is doing. Iroegbu noted that Peter Obi knows that the majority of Nigerians who are living in poverty are in the North and because the Labour Party (LP) has had enough of hurting the Nigerian people, that’s why his campaigns and manifesto is different from all other presidential candidates. Dickson Iroegbu said, “Peter Obi is not an Igbo candidate, I think we have had enough of hurting Nigerians.”

While further speaking, Iroegbu revealed that Peter Obi is the only presidential candidate who has went to the grassroots to campaign and promise the Nigerian youths their future. The Labour Party chieftain also revealed that Nigerians will be shocked after Peter Obi is crowned the winner of the 2023 presidential election because there is no minority religion in Nigeria and there is also no minority ethnic group in Nigeria.

