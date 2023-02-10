Peter Obi Is Not A Member Of The Labour Party; He Is Only Running As An Independent Candidate—Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has come out to reveal the reason why the PDP camp is not bothered about the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a force contending against them in the forthcoming election.

According to Daniel Bwala, who appeared in an interview on Channels television tonight, Peter Obi is indeed a third force in the upcoming election, but he is not a member of the Labour Party because he is running as an independent candidate. Bwala further stated that the former Anambra state governor cashed into the movement of Nigerian youths, who need a different path to build their own support base.

In his words, while speaking to Seun Okinbaloye of ChannelsTV, “Peter Obi is a third force, but he is not revolutionary. Peter Obi cashed into a movement—an agitation by young people who feel they need a different path. The reason why I don’t bother about Peter Obi, as I will tell you by my discipline of law, is that Peter Obi, as we speak today, is running as an independent candidate; He is not even a member of the Labour Party.”

However, he explained that his reason for the statement was because the New Electoral Law has a specified time by which a party could submit its list of registered members, and by the time Peter Obi joined the Labour Party, the list had already been submitted.

Video Credit: Channels Television

Dhanielblog (

)