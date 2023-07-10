Peter Obi is just a mere citizen; he did not have the right to undermine the state of BAT-Dr. Abayomi Arabambi

During an interview with the AriseTV morning show, the fractional national publicity secretary of the labor party, Dr. Abayomi Arabambi, says that the presidential candidate of the labor party, Mr. Peter Obi, is just a mere citizen of Nigeria and does not have the right to undermine the state of the president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He further stated that Peter Obi and Ayo Adebanjo must be very careful because they are using the name of the Labour Party in Nigeria, and the whole world thinks that we are making Nigeria ungovernable for everyone.

According to him, Ayo Adebanjo is the fractional Leader of Afenifere, while Peter Obi is just a mere presidential candidate of the Labour Party. He did not have the authority or the right to undermine the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he said.

