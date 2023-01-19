A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

“Peter Obi Is Good At Identifying Nigeria’s Problems But Cannot Fix It” – Ossai Success Tackles Obi.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Nigerians, including top politicians have been sharing their views regarding the Presidential candidates and their performance.

Based on these notes, according to the report published by the Daily Post Nigeria, a well known Nigerian politician and Delta State governor Special Assistant on Media, Ossai Success has cautioned Nigerians against voting for the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

According to the outspoken politician, Ossai Success, he claimed that the one time governor of Anambra State and flag-bearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi cannot fix Nigeria which is why the people should not vote for him, adding that Peter Obi is good at identifying Nigeria’s problem, but lacked the competence and experience to fix the problem.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria.

