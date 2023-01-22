Peter Obi is desperate for power, for lying against the Sultan of Sokoto – Femi Fani-Kayode

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A chieftain of All Progressive Congress APC, and the former minister of ation Chief Oluwafemi Adewunmi Abdulateef Fani-Kayode has taken to social media Twitter, to tackle the presidential candidate of Labour Party Mr Peter Obi, over his false endorsement by Sultan Of Sokoto.

According to a post Femi Fani-Kayode made few hours ago, he wrote

“Nothing is more indicative of desperation than the attempt by Peter & his Obidients to give the impression that His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto supports them. Such vainglorious falsehood insults our sensibilities. Peter’s delusions & lust for power may have driven him insane.”

The Director of Special Media Projects and tions and New Media, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, stated this on verified Twitter account.

It should be recall that, there was a news few days ago making round the social media, that the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, endorsed the presidential candidate of Labour Party.

Over to you reader what is your take on this, do you think Obi is desperate for power, drop your opinion below

