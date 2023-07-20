NEWS

Peter Obi Is As Clean And Honest As You Are Ever Going To Get From A Nigerian Politician- Farotimi

Lawyer and one of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Dele Farotimi has praised his principal, the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi as one of the cleanest politicians in Nigeria

He made the statement in a post that he shared on his verified Twitter page on Thursday while responding to a Twitter user

It is no longer news that Farotimi was one of the frontiers of Peter obi’s campaign during the just concluded presidential election

While speaking through his Twitter page, he said the African Action Congress, AAC, Presidential aspirant, Omoyele Stephen Sowore is a saint among the Nigerian politicians

He said that the former governor of Anambra state, on the other hand, is an honest and a clean politician

He said that if one is truthful to himself, it would be discovered that he is an unmatched outlier

Kindly read his full post below

