Peter Obi is an election merchant, he doesn’t have an ideology, Says Salihu Lukman

In a recent statement, Salihu Lukman, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national vice-chairman (north-west), has described Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour (LP), as an “election merchant”. This statement has sparked a debate about the role of political loyalty in the Nigerian political scene.

Lukman, a former director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), believes that being a political merchant connotes an individual who is not loyal to any political party. He argues that Obi’s move from All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and now LP between 2015 and now, is a clear indication of his lack of commitment and loyalty to a political party.

Lukman also questioned Obi’s position on the issues affecting his party, the LP, which has been facing a leadership crisis. He asked how Obi is using his campaign to negotiate the resolution of the LP crisis, and suggested that from a distant point of view, Obi seems indifferent to the crisis facing the LP.

The APC national vice-chairman (north-west) believes that Nigeria does not need any politician who changes political parties frequently to get into office. He states that Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso are both in the same category as Obi, both have been either a presidential candidate or aspirant in every election in different parties since 2007. He adds that Kwankwaso has moved from PDP to APC, back to PDP between 2015 and 2019, before finally forming New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in 2022 and presenting himself as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 election.

