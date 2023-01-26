“Peter Obi is Accused of Saving Money While Others are Accused of Corruption” -Ndubuisi Menakaya

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

More Nigerians who served during Peter Obi’s administration in Anambra have emerged to support the presidential candidate and testify about their principal’s achievements. The latest among such people is Ndubuisi Menakaya, a former Anambra commissioner and a chieftain of Peter Obi’s PCC, who made revelations regarding the antecedents of his principal while speaking on AIT .

In response to the topic, Ndubuisi said, “Nigeria has often been described as a potential giant, but making that a reality will require electing a credible and trusted leader like Peter Obi.” We are not being truthful. Most of the leading candidates are facing various allegations. Two of the leading presidential candidates are accused of corruption, but Peter Obi is being accused of saving money.

He added, “The other leading candidates are accusing each other of stealing.” However, Peter Obi saved Anambra’s money after building the best road network. He was also awarded for his impact on the education and health sectors in Anambra State.

You can watch the interview here. (35:00 minute)

