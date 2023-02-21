This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

‘Peter Obi is a very close friend of my family and we go to the same Catholic church’ – Kalu reveals

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has disclosed how close he is with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi. According to him, the ex-governor is a family friend, and that they go to the same Catholic church. This is contained in a report published by the Daily Post.

The former Abia governor made this known on Tuesday while fielding questions on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme.

Uzor who claimed a landslide victory for Bola Tinubu in 25 states in the presidential elections said he didn’t want to get involved talking about either Peter Obi ir Atiku, saying the forthcoming polls is not about the tribe.

This is coming barely 12 hours after he said the cash crunch occasioned by the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is taking a toll on him.

He said: “The other day, my house manager told my wife in Abuja that we have no money to cook food. My wife was virtually roaming around and we feed over 250 people every day. It is a problem to me and to everybody.”

Kalu, who currently represents Abia North at the National Assembly, claimed that Okezie Ikepazu, would also support Tinubu.

He said: “My senatorial district is going to give him vote. The puncher to give the 34, 35 percent to be on the ballot,”.

He further maintained that the former Lagos governor is well liked by the North and is from the South-West and is going to get votes in the South East.

Source: Daily Post

Content created and supplied by: eFactor (via 50minds

News )

