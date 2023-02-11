Peter Obi Is A Trader, I’m An Architect — Rhodes Vivour Woos Supporters

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. The Lagos state labour party governorship candidate, Rhodes Vivour has come out to Describe himself as an architect and Peter as a trader.

Rhodes Vivour released this statement via his official Twitter handle an hour ago.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Rhodes Vivour, He said; “My principal Peter Obi is a trader, I’m an architect. One thing I can assure you is that I would create an enabling ground for business to thrive and tax paying Lagosians will benefit from our commonwealth as Stakeholders. Run for Governorship through me”.

