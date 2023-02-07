This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Is A Third Force But He Is Struggling, Says Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu on Tuesday acknowledged that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is a third force in Nigeria’s national politics.

However, Momodu, who is now a supporter of PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, claimed that Obi is “struggling” since a presidential election is not a marathon and it takes time to create allies.

The previous candidate for president gave a speech on The 2023 Verdict, a special election programme on Channels Television.

Momodu stated that there are often two major political parties and candidates in many nations.

“In the case of Nigeria, it appears that a third force has emerged, while the fourth force is largely inactive. And who are the front-runners? Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a Lagos city councilman, and Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State.

The PDP leader was questioned about whether he now recognises Obi and the Labour Party as a third force. He responded, “I’m a democrat, I will not disparage anybody. Obi is a third force, but the question is: How powerful is that third force?

He claims that only his candidate, an Adamawa native from the northeast of Nigeria, is qualified to lead the nation into the future.

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, and Obi were both rejected by him. He claimed that despite being southerners, neither candidate possessed the necessary skills to reposition Nigeria.

“The number four would have to struggle more harder if Peter Obi is suffering. Clearly, he is having a hard time. A presidential race is similar to a marathon; it is a protracted contest that requires time to prepare for. According to Channels Television report.

