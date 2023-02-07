This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Is A Third Force But He Is Struggling, Presidential Race Is A Marathon – Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, a media magnate and past contender for president, has accepted Peter Obi, the nominee of the Labour Party, as a third power in Nigerian politics. However, he went on to say that the former governor of Anambra State is having trouble since a presidential campaign is like a marathon and it takes time to create relationships. He made this comment in an interview for The 2023 Verdict on Channels Television.

He claimed that whereas most nations in the world have two major political parties and presidential candidates, Nigeria today has a third force, and the fourth force is largely inactive. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are the front-runners in the 2023 presidential election, he continued.

He said the following when referring to Peter Obi as a third force: “Since I’m a Democrat, I won’t insult anyone. Peter Obi is a third force, but the question is how potent that third force is. Peter Obi would have to struggle harder if the number four was already struggling. Clearly, he is having a hard time. A presidential campaign requires time to prepare for since it is a long-distance, marathon-style contest.”

Source: Channels Television

