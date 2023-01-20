Peter Obi Is A Surprising Insurgent Third Party Candidate Currently Leading In The Polls — Mark Leon

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. Popular American writer and blogger, Mark Leon has come out to explain why he thinks that Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi is a surprising insurgent third party candidate currently leading in the polls.

Releasing a statement his official Twitter handle, Mark Leon also stated that Peter Obi’s surging poll numbers is largely due to his support among young people.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Mark Leon, he said; “Some background: Nigeria is the largest democracy in Africa and one of the largest multi-party democracies in the world. Peter Obi is a surprising insurgent third party candidate currently leading in the polls ahead of Nigeria’s February 23rd elections. Obi’s surging poll numbers is largely due to his support among young people (under the age of 34) who have registered to vote in record numbers in recent months”.

