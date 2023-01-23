Peter Obi is a spoiler, he does not have the capacity to win the election- Tanko Yakasai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The chances of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, and other candidates who are not standing on the platforms of either the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) or the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party have been discounted by an elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai (PDP).

In an interview, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai expressed the opinion that the election should be between Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the contenders for the APC and PDP, respectively. Peter Obi and other candidates, according to him, are spoilers who simply use their candidacy as a bargaining chip if the election go on to a second round, he claimed.

In light of the significant amount of support he is receiving from Nigerians, especially the youths, is he of the opinion that Peter Obi would alter the dynamics?

He responded, “No, I see Peter Obi and others who are running with him in addition to the principal contenders we’re discussing, namely Tinubu and Atiku. If I refer to them as spoilers, I think he’ll understand. According to their potential, none of them can win the presidency in the upcoming elections.

And I think they are aware of this in their hearts, that they are not running for office to win the election. They are fighting as a negotiating tactic.

“They believe there will be a second round after the election, and that is when they will utilize their candidates,” said the author. However, it is not just up to one candidate to consider what would happen if the second round of voting is required for this election.

After the vote is cast, if no candidate receives the required 25% of the vote in 24 states, Atiku and Tinubu would face more difficulties because everyone will be required to contribute votes in order to reach the required majority.

I don’t think there will be a second round of voting; I believe the first round will be decisive.

