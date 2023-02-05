NEWS

Peter Obi Is A Force To Reckon With In This Election But He Will Not Be Able To Win- Uche Ekwunife

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The lawmaker representing Anambra Central senatorial district at the national assembly, senator Uche Ekwunife has reacted to claims suggesting that she has dumped Atiku Abubakar in support of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Reacting in a statement signed on Saturday according to Daily Post, the federal lawmaker reiterated her support for the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar while describing Peter Obi as a strong force to contender in the election.

Senator Uche Ekwunife said there is no way she can support the campaign of Peter Obi when her party, the Peoples Democratic Party has candidates in all elective positions across the country.

She said Peter Obi is a strong force to reckon with as far as the 2023 presidential election is concerned but, he does not have what it takes to get the required 25 percent of votes across the country unlike Atiku Abubakar who has the structures to garner required votes to be declared the winner of the election.

She said “I’m of the Peoples Democratic Party, we have candidates in all elective positions across Nigeria, I cannot at this point, work against my party or any other candidate, for whatever reason. Peter Obi is undoubtedly a force to reckon with in this election, but he will not be able to garner required spread to win, unlike Atiku Abubakar who has everything it takes to win the election with a high margin.”

relationship-Guru (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Am Disappointed In Atiku For Saying That Obi Could Step Down For Him – Umar Farouk

11 mins ago

As APC Chances Are Shaking, LP Cannot Win In Calabar & Ebonyi State Governorship Election—Ayodele

19 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Why Villa Cabal Are Bent On Sabotaging Tinubu, Obi Tells Nigerians To bear With CBN

27 mins ago

Today’s Headlines; CAN Send Message To Gov. AbdulRazaq; NDLEA Smashes Drug Cartel, Pregnant Woman

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button