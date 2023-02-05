Peter Obi Is A Force To Reckon With In This Election But He Will Not Be Able To Win- Uche Ekwunife

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The lawmaker representing Anambra Central senatorial district at the national assembly, senator Uche Ekwunife has reacted to claims suggesting that she has dumped Atiku Abubakar in support of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Reacting in a statement signed on Saturday according to Daily Post, the federal lawmaker reiterated her support for the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar while describing Peter Obi as a strong force to contender in the election.

Senator Uche Ekwunife said there is no way she can support the campaign of Peter Obi when her party, the Peoples Democratic Party has candidates in all elective positions across the country.

She said Peter Obi is a strong force to reckon with as far as the 2023 presidential election is concerned but, he does not have what it takes to get the required 25 percent of votes across the country unlike Atiku Abubakar who has the structures to garner required votes to be declared the winner of the election.

She said “I’m of the Peoples Democratic Party, we have candidates in all elective positions across Nigeria, I cannot at this point, work against my party or any other candidate, for whatever reason. Peter Obi is undoubtedly a force to reckon with in this election, but he will not be able to garner required spread to win, unlike Atiku Abubakar who has everything it takes to win the election with a high margin.”

