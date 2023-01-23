NEWS

Peter Obi Is A Disruptor, And Insignificant Player in Nigerian Presidential Election — Ex-minister, Osita Chidoka

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and former ation minister, Osita Chidoka has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi as a disruptor and insignificant player in the 2023 election.

The ex-minister, who stated on Sunday night in an interview session on Channel TV monitored by SaharaReporters, claimed that the 2023 presidential election is between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Yes we prefer insignificant prayer In Nigeria presidential space than a filled with corruption profile.

well said in your own opinion, but all Nigerians will make their significant decision come February.

Everything he said yesterday was coined i washed him live. Nigeria media!

This 2023 election exposed many people in Nigeria, especially in South East. We have taken note of those holding us hostage. By their comments, you shall know them.

Source: Punch paper and Facebook

