Peter Obi Is A Disruptor And A Significant Player In This Election- Osita Chidoka

Former Nigerian minister of ation, Osita Chidoka has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi as a disruptor and a significant player in the upcoming presidential election.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, the PDP chieftain said though a lot of youths are supporting Peter Obi, the former Anambra state governor does not have the national spread to win the election with his youthful supporters. 

According to him, the youths from the southern and northern parts of the country do not share the same idea as regards their support for any particular candidate.

Osita ChidokaPeter Obi is a disruptor and a significant player in this election but, the problem is that there are 37 million people between the age of 18 and 35, and these 37 million people, 9 million of them are in the northwest, that’s 26% so, there’s no national youth movement. 4.1 million of them are in the southeast. 11% which mirrors the total voting structure in the country. The issue before the youths in the South and in the north, are different. So when we talked about endSARS, nobody in the north moved because, that’s not a problem for them.”

