Peter Obi Is A Disruptor And A Minor Participant In The 2023 Election- Ex-minister Osita Chidoka

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osita Chidoka, a leader in the Peoples Democratic Party and a former minister of ation, has called Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, a disruptor and unimportant participant in the 2023 Election. The All Progressives Congress (APC), which is currently in power, and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, would contest the 2023 presidential election, the former minister asserted in an interview on Sunday night (PDP). Because most young people are from the Northwest, where Obi is unpopular, he claimed it is erroneous to think that there is a nationwide youth movement in support of Obi’s presidential aspirations.

“Peter Obi is a disruptor and a minor participant in the election, but you know the problem is that let me take something like the youth votes, there are 37 million between the ages of 18 and 35,” the man stated. 9 million, or 36%, of these 37 million people live in the northwest. A nationwide youth movement does not exist. One-eleventh of them, or 4.1 million people, reside in the southeast, which is also where the majority of voters do. As a result of the differences in the difficulties facing young people in the south and the north, he added, Obi will not garner all of the votes from young people in the country. The issues that young people in the south and those in the north face differ, he continued, thus given the existing status of the country, Obi would not get a majority of votes among young people.

Biom7 (

)