Peter Obi Is A Disgrace He Left Anambra Because It’s Not Developed And Settled In Lagos -Chief Onoja

Chief Edward Onoja, the Deputy Governor of Kogi State has slammed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi for living in Lagos State and not living in Anambra State despite the fact that he has been accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu who built the same Lagos of not being competent enough to rule Nigeria. Chief Onoja while addressing the people of Ogugu Area in Olamaboro Local Government at the early hours of today about the fast approaching 2023 presidential elections also alleged that the former governor of Anambra State left the state in ruins and ran to a developed state, Lagos State. Chief Onoja said, “Peter Obi is a disgrace, he left Anambra State because it is not developed and settled in Lagos.”

Further speaking, Chief Onoja revealed that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the one who developed Lagos State and if he had not done that, the likes of Peter Obi would not have been able to settle there. He asked the former Anambra to return to his state if truly he claimed to have developed Anambra State.

Dear readers, feel free to drop your comments below and also like and share this article with your loved ones.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obi #Disgrace #Left #Anambra #Developed #Settled #Lagos #Chief #OnojaPeter Obi Is A Disgrace He Left Anambra Because It’s Not Developed And Settled In Lagos -Chief Onoja Publish on 2023-01-19 18:15:17