Peter Obi Is A Complete Gentleman, I Have No Problem With Igbos – Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu

Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos described Labor Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi as the ideal gentleman he is eager to meet. He stated this while accepting a courtesy call from the former Lagos Police Commissioner, CP Abiodun Alabi, who was accompanied by the new Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa. Naija News recalls supporters of the Labor candidate accusing the king of Lagos of turning down Peter Obi’s visit to Iduganran Palace. Oba Akiolu said he had a warm relationship with the Lagos Igbo people, adding that the late president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief George Obiozor, was a close friend of his.

“No one wrote that a presidential candidate was going to visit me.” When someone writes to me, I can’t deny it, but when it comes to Peter Obi, whom I consider a perfect gentleman, he doesn’t approach me.

“I was always with the late President Obiazor of Ohanaeze. “Every weekend while he was alive, whenever I traveled to New York, he always met me at the airport.” “So I have no grudge against the Igbo people. I respect people and fear no one,” said Akiolu. He also praised former Lagos City Mayor Alabi’s performance during his tenure. Commenting on the new CP, Akiolu said: Try to stick to your religion.” If you are a Christian or a Muslim, practice your religion and look out for the welfare of those below you. No nonsense, but no accumulation of knowledge.” “As long as I know about you, you will do well.”

Content created and supplied by: Global_reporter

News )

