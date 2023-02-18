Peter Obi Is A Big Threat In The South, He Is Going To Divide Atiku’s Votes – Sylvanus Igbogbo

With less than one week left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, former Chairman of Igueben Local Government Council¸ Sylvanus Igbogbo has predicted that Labour party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi will be a big threat to Atiku Abubakar in the South.

Recall that there are four major candidates that are running for the position of the president of Nigeria in the February 25th presidential election. The strong candidates include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People, Mr Peter Obi of Labour party, and Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress.

Speaking to New Telegraph Newspaper in an exclusive interview, the Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress said, Atiku stronghold is in the South. He noting that Mr Peter Obi is going to be a threat to him. According to him, Atiku does not have any chance in the north.

” As we should know PDP strongholds in the South South have been broken by some power brokers in the party. The votes coming from there are going to be divided because Peter Obi is a big threat there.” he told New Telegraph in an exclusive interview.

Content created and supplied by: Enecheojo

News )

