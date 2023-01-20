Peter Obi: ‘Ignore attempts to drag Sultan into politics’-Media team

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has warned against those who are sharing false information that he said it will be worst and more deadly for the North if Tinubu wins.

According to Vanguard paper, statement reads: “The attention of Media Team of Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has been drawn to a statement circulating on social media titled, “BREAKING: SULTAN OF SOKOTO WRITES” with an opening credited to Sultan purportedly saying, “Hold me responsible if Peter Obi didn’t perform well, the problem of the North is from the north, not Peter Obi or an Igbo man, it will be worst and more deadly for the North if Tinubu wins, if they tell you an Igbo man is the problem of Nigeria, tell them Igbo man never rule Nigeria before and north is world poverty capital.

It is not appropriate for Nigerian politicians to spread false news about endorsing a presidential aspirant. This is because it undermines the integrity of the electoral process and can lead to confusion and mistrust among voters. Additionally, spreading false information can be illegal and can result in legal consequences for the politician.

It is important for politicians to be transparent and honest in their actions and statements. Spreading false information about endorsements is a clear violation of this principle. Furthermore, it can be argued that spreading false information about endorsements is a form of voter manipulation and undermines the democratic process.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

