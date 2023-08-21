Peter Obi: If You Can’t Respect Appeal Court Order, Don’t Go To Any Court To Seek Justice -Arabambi

Abayomi Arabambi, the National Publicity Secretary of the Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party has alleged that Peter Obi and Julius Abure’s faction of the party are planning to flag off Athan Achonu’s governorship campaign in Imo State despite being aware of the Appeal Court judgment that nullified his candidature. Speaking in an interview on Arise , Arabambi also said Obi who is seeking justice at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) should not go to any court if he can’t respect the judgment of the Appeal Court in Imo.

According to Arabambi, “Now, they are even planning something. They said they want to inaugurate Senator Athan, knowing full well that the Court of Appeal nullified his candidature. Mr. Peter Obi, Abure, and co sent a message to our group that they want to inaugurate him but we sent a message back to them that you people are still in the election petition tribunal and it is the same Court of Appeal where the PEPT is seated, now a judgment came from Court of Appeal in Imo and you people just discountenance it. You said you are going ahead and yet you are expecting judgment where you said ‘all eyes on the judiciary’, do we have two judiciaries in Nigeria? It is only one”.

Speaking further, he said “If you can not respect the judgment of the court you should not go to any court to seek justice. It is a question of law that when you disobey a court order, you don’t go before another court to say you want justice, because you have disrespected their colleague from the Court of Appeal in Imo that said this man is not your candidate for the simple reason that you conducted your primary in disobedience to the order of FCT High Court”.

Watch the video from 8:00

Christar4 (

)